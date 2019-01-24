Hennepin Healthcare will release the findings of outside investigations into the hospital’s ketamine research on Thursday afternoon.

Last summer, hospital leadership said it would ask several external agencies to review its research protocols in response to community criticism over a drug trial on sedatives including ketamine. The study did not require patients to consent beforehand. In the meantime, researchers planned to suspend other studies that featured this “waiver of consent.”

In interviews, hospital CEO Dr. Jon Pryor has declined to go into detail about who is heading up the reviews or what they will show, saying he feared media attention would only serve as a disruption. “We don’t think we’re going to get to the truth if this is played out publicly,” he said in an interview last October.

The hospital will release the findings on its website at 2 p.m., said spokesman Thomas Hayes.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration also visited HCMC last summer, finding researchers failed to follow basic federal guidelines in its sedation research designed to protect patients, according to FDA inspection reports. The FDA reports are not final, and the hospital planned to respond last fall, said Pryor at the time.

Brittany Buckley, one of the subjects of the ketamine study, has filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging medical malpractice, negligence and excessive that resulted in breathing and heart complications.