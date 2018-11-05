Eyes are on contested elections in Hennepin County Tuesday, where political newcomers seek to oust several longtime incumbents.

They included Mark Haase, who is running against County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Dave Hutchinson, who is running against Sheriff Rich Stanek. The campaigns of both challengers have garnered nationwide attention and tapped into a fervor for criminal justice reform.

Three seats on the Hennepin County Board are also up for election this year, one of them pitting long-time Commissioner Peter McLaughlin against political newcomer Angela Conley.

It’s an uphill battle for the challengers in the county attorney and sheriff races, exacerbated by lack of name recognition and political experience when compared to Freeman and Stanek, who have served in their respective roles for multiple terms. Yet Hutchinson and Haase have found support among the county’s liberal residents — both were endorsed by the DFL Party — and in the urban core.

Stanek received 49 percent of the vote in the August primary while Hutchinson, who goes by “Hutch” on the ballot, received 35 percent. Hutchinson said he’d work to cut ties between the Sheriff’s Office and federal immigration officials.

For Freeman, 70, it’s the first time in 12 years that he’s had a challenger. He is coming off what he says have been the most difficult years as County Attorney, partly because of his charging decisions regarding fatal shootings by police officers.

Both candidates are focused on similar issues, including reducing the number of low-level marijuana convictions and improving sex crime investigations. Haase said he wants to eliminate cash bail and create an advisory board for police accountability.

Board seeks diversity

McLaughlin is facing strong competition from first-time candidate Conley in the race to represent the Fourth District.

McLaughlin, who has served on the board since 1991, emerged with 45 percent of the vote in the August primary. Conley, who works in job assistance for the county, received 42 percent.

The two candidates have agreed on several issues, saying they’d work to invest more on affordable housing and to reduce racial disparities in the county. If elected, Conley would become the first black commissioner in the board’s 166-year history.

Candidates Irene Fernando and Blong Yang were vying for an open seat on the board representing north Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs.

Fernando, who works in talent management for Thrivent Financial, said she’d work to diversify leadership roles in the county and encourage more businesses to come to the county. Yang, who served one term on the Minneapolis City Council, said he’d focus on the county’s transportation system and improving access to county services.

Commissioner Marion Greene is also running for her second full term representing St. Louis Park and southwest Minneapolis. Her opponent, while still on the ballot, suspended her campaign after a death in the family.