The splashiest new development concept for downtown Minneapolis will burst Tuesday into the public for consideration.

Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat plans to make an extensive presentation to the County Board on an ambitious project called “Wishbone,” a curved promenade of nearly a mile that would span the Mississippi River and put pedestrians above St. Anthony Falls.

“Great cities have great public spaces,” said Opat, who envisions the project as something like New York City’s High Line, the popular 1.45-mile elevated linear park along a former rail line on the west side of Manhattan.

Opat said the “very preliminary” cost estimate is $50 million to $100 million. He repeatedly emphasized that Hennepin County would be a partner, and not necessarily the lead, on the project.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board would likely play a major role in gauging public interest.

Dave Norback, principal at RSP Architects in Minneapolis, created the Wishbone concept after brainstorming about how to better connect the city to the Mississippi River. He will describe the wishbone-shaped design in more detail at the Hennepin County Board meeting Tuesday.

Hennepin County Board to hear proposal on a wishbone-shaped promenade spanning the Mississippi River at St. Anthony Falls.

Opat and Norback have been speaking privately for years to numerous parties who might have a say in whether the project goes forward, including policymakers, environmentalists and American Indian tribal leaders. The two said they’ve asked for criticism and looked for red flags, but haven’t seen or heard any.

Tuesday’s presentation is preliminary; the next step, if the board chooses to act, would be a feasibility study. The aim is to get a sense of whether commissioners — and the public — consider the project worth pursuing.

Commissioner Jan Callison, who said she was briefed on the proposal some time ago, called it visionary and interesting. But she said she has lots of questions, including who would pay for construction and maintenance.

“I appreciate the thought that’s gone into it and the vision and the concern for the region,” she said. “It’s a serious proposal, clearly.”