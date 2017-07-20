Heavy rain fell overnight flooding roads and triggering mudslides across a large portion of southeastern Minnesota and into central Wisconsin.

At 5:30 a.m., a flash flood warning remained in effect in Winona and Houston counties in Minnesota and several counties in west central Wisconsin, where between 4 and 7 inches of rain fell, the National Weather Service in La Crosse said.

“Many roads impassable in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin due to flooding/mudslides,” the weather service said. “Prepare to use an alternate route for the morning commute. Several roads are closed, under 1 foot of water.”

A mudslide blocked lanes on Hwy. 61 in Winona County near County Road 7, according to the weather service. The Minnesota Department of Transportation was reporting blockages on Interstate 90 and Hwys. 16, 26 and 61 in Winona and Houston counties on its 511 traveler information website.

At 4 a.m., water rescues were underway in Arcadia, Wis. where all roads into town were closed due to flooding and residents were being evacuated, the weather service said.

The weather service reminded drivers to “turn around, don’t drown,” if drivers see water on the road. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the advisory continued.