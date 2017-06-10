Peonies, pets and people will droop Saturday as heat and humidity bring subtropical conditions to the Twin Cities and other parts of southern Minnesota.

Highs in the middle to upper 90s and dew points in the 60s will combine to make it feel like 96 to 101 degrees, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory that will take effect at noon and run until 8 p.m.

The Twin Cities metro area is at the epicenter of the advisory, whose boundaries extend north to St. Cloud and south to Mankato and on to the Iowa border.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the Weather Service cautioned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

By 7 a.m. Saturday, the temperature in Minneapolis was already 77 degrees.

The extreme weather will bring with it the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in late afternoon, the Weather Service said. It’ll be breezy, with a south wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 40 mph, but that wind will feel more like a hair dryer than a cooling fan.

Saturday night will cool down to 67.

It’ll be slightly less oppressive Sunday, the Weather Service said, with a high near 85, lighter winds and a good chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Steamy weather and a chance of rain will stick around Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Weather Service said. Thursday and Friday are expected to be cooler and drier.