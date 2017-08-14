A man in Duluth listening to a police scanner heard a call about a woman drowning and rushed to the scene to help save her.

The good Samaritan, identified by authorities as Noah Vanriper, 36, ran down to Blackmer Park in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood about 8:40 p.m. Sunday when the report of a woman drowning in the St. Louis River came over the scanner.

He swam out to help rescue the woman, who was floating on her back about 100 yards off shore, said deputy Matt Sobczak of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Vanriper and emergency responders pulled the 52-year-old woman to shore, and she was taken to a hospital, Sobczak said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was being treated for noncritical injuries, Sobczak said.

Deputies later learned she was attempting suicide by drowning, Sobczak said.