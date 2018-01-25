Changes continue at the top of HealthPartners, with the health system and insurance company this week announcing the hiring of a new chief financial officer.

Todd Hofheins, 53, most recently was CFO at Providence Health & Services, a health system in the Pacific Northwest that in 2016 merged with a California-based group to create one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country.

Dave Dziuk, longtime chief financial officer at HealthPartners, and chief administrative officer Kathy Cooney are both planning to retire this year — after 33 years and 32 years, respectively, at the Bloomington-based nonprofit.

"We are excited to have Todd join our organization," said HealthPartners Chief Executive Andrea Walsh in a statement. "He brings an impressive record of success from other organizations, and his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to improve the health and well-being of our members, patients and the community."

HealthPartners encompasses one of the state's largest health insurers plus a growing network of hospitals and clinics in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. For 2016, HealthPartners posted net income of $99.86 million on roughly $6 billion in revenue.

The nonprofit group employs about 25,000 people and operates Regions Hospital in St. Paul and the Park Nicollet system based in St. Louis Park.

The retirements for Dziuk and Cooney were announced less than a year after longtime Chief Executive Mary Brainerd retired from HealthPartners in June.

Last April, Jim Eppel, the former chief executive at Minneapolis-based health plan UCare, joined Cooney as a chief administrative officer at HealthPartners.

Before the 2016 merger, Hofheins was chief financial officer for a health system with $15 billion in annual revenue that included 34 hospitals and 70,000 employees. He continued as CFO for the Providence St. Joseph Health following the merger, which created a larger system that included 50 hospitals, 100,000 employees and $21 billion in annual revenue.

HealthPartners said that Dziuk and Cooney will work with Hofheins during a transition period.