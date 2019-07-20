A 59-year-old Hastings man was found dead Saturday in his fishing boat after it washed up on the shores of on Lake Mille Lacs during an intensive search, authorities said.

The man, identified as Daniel Gable, had been missing all day when his wife got worried, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office. Gable was reportedly fishing on the lake Friday, but failed to touch base with family and friends or to check out of his hotel.

Sheriff's deputies found Gable's truck and boat trailer parked at Cash's Landing on the west side of Mille Lacs late Friday, then conducted searches from the air using infrared technology. The fog and high waves in the early morning darkness hampered the search.

Later Saturday, search teams discovered Gable's boat washed ashore, just south of Cash's Landing. His body was inside.

Authorities have launched a death investigation. An autopsy at Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will help determine Gable's exact cause of death.