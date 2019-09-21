Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and Grace McCallum of Isanti are among 15 women competing to make the U.S. team for the gymnastics world championships. The six-woman team will be determined at a selection camp this weekend.

When: Saturday through Monday

Where: Sarasota, Fla.

How to watch: The all-around portion of the camp will be shown live on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The process: The winner of Sunday’s all-around will automatically qualify for the team. Five others will be selected by a committee, which will announce the team Monday. The world championships are Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany.