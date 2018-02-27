Gunshots from a moving vehicle wounded two men walking on a busy downtown Minneapolis street early Tuesday, and the shooter remains at large, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:35 a.m. in the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue, where there are numerous nightspots and bus stops, police said.

The men went by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center and were expected to survive their wounds.

Police said the vehicle was described as being smaller in size and either dark blue or black. It was last seen heading south on Hennepin Avenue away from the scene.

About a month ago, a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded in an alley in the block to the north of Tuesday’s shooting.

Late last summer, a series of shootings on the north end of Hennepin Avenue prompted police to increase their presence in the area.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).