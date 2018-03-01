A Minnesota House panel delayed decisions about two gun control measures on Thursday, despite recent national and local momentum around the issue.

Many gun-related bills have been proposed at the State Capitol this year, and Rep. Mark Uglem, R-Champlin, said it would be prudent to review all of them and do more research before voting on the two bills before the House Public Safety Committee. The hearing drew both supporters and opponents of gun control measures, who packed nearby hallways.

So far, though, Republican leaders of the House and Senate have given no indication they’re interested in any major changes to Minnesota gun laws this year.

One of the proposals reviewed Thursday would expand Minnesota’s background check requirements, so private gun sales and most gun transfers would necessitate a criminal-background check. The other bill would allow police or family members to ask the court for a gun violence protective order to temporarily prohibit someone from having firearms.

The bills would keep weapons away from dangerous people without infringing on gun owners’ rights, said Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, who proposed them.

Rob Doar, with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, disagreed. He said both bills would be unconstitutional.

Advocates on both sides of the gun rights issue watched the debate on television screens in the hallway outside the hearing room.

Second Amendment advocates wore pins that said “process matters.” They demanded due process for people who would have their guns taken away through a court order. Gun control activists, dressed in their signature blaze orange and red shirts, were making their third appearance en masse at the State Capitol this legislative session to support the bills.

People on both sides of the debate shared emotional stories.

“This bill allows civil rights to be stripped,” Sarah Cade, with the Gun Owners Caucus, said of the protective order proposal. It treats Second Amendment rights “like an episode of Judge Judy,” she said.

However, high school student Eva Goldfarb said the legislation is critical. She told lawmakers she recently had a nightmare about a school shooting, and said her friend’s family was decimated by gun violence.

“How much are our lives worth to you?” Goldfarb said.” Gun reform is no longer a question of if, but a question of when.”

Numerous lawmakers across the country have introduced similar background check and protective order legislation, following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed last month.

Republican state senators recently proposed another route to combat gun violence. They suggested using a safe school revenue program to direct funding to schools, where local officials would be able to improve security as they see fit.

Pinto’s two bills took an unusual path to get a hearing at the Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee. Pinto had previously asked on the House floor for the committee’s chairman, GOP Rep. Brian Johnson of Cambridge, hold a hearing on both proposals. Johnson would not commit to that.

So Pinto applied a rarely-used parliamentary rule to trigger hearings in the committee.

Pinto said it was a difficult to decide to take that path, but told fellow committee members: “We are facing a crisis.”

Doar said while many people mention a crisis, gun violence has dropped significantly since the 1990s.