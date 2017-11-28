Police in central Minnesota say a “Grinch and his pal” took the air out of a family’s holiday cheer by slashing two inflatable figures outside a house whose Christmas display that has drawn children of all ages for many years.

Two Christmas-themed Minion blowups, one about 4½ feet tall and the other closer to 9 feet, were damaged Monday night at the Seehusen family home in the 1300 block of 4th Street N. in Sartell. Police are looking into whether other incidents of late might be connected to the same suspects.

The taller of the two Minions “took a knife to the head,” said Denise Seehusen, who has been setting up a Christmas display for the past 20-plus years with nary an ill-intentioned creature stirring.

“We have a lot of special needs children who come to see our decorations,” said Seehusen, who lamented that some of her six grandchildren had yet to see this year’s display, which also includes illuminated trees and Santa figures. “The kids love it, and that’s why we do it.”

Seehusen said her husband heard a noise and saw two teenagers run and take off in a dark smaller SUV with a loud exhaust.

In a Facebook posting about the vandalism, police say these two might be responsible for targeting two other Christmas displays.

This Minion inflated was slashed in the head.

“It appears the Grinch and his pal have been in Sartell the past couple of days,” the posting read.

Along with the takedown of the Minions, a Christmas light projector was stolen on the same day from the backyard of a home about 1½ miles to the east, police said.

Police Chief Jim Hughes added Tuesday that a third incident, this involving the theft of a piece of Christmas-themed illumination equipment, could also be the handiwork of the pair.

“Oftentimes, residents don’t report this type of crime to our department because they believe they are bothering us with it,” the Facebook posting continued. “This is not a bother and what we are here for.”