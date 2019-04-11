Allianz Field Minnesota United FC

Allianz Field

Minnesota United FC

The beautiful game gains a lovely home

The sixth Minnesota pro or major college team since 2000 to get a new home, Minnesota United debuts $250 million Allianz Field as the first one dedicated to pro soccer. Its 19,400 capacity is closer to Target Center or Xcel Energy Center, but it opens to the sky and a summer breeze. Looming over Interstate 94 at busy Snelling Avenue, it glows every color at night.

