For the second time since he died four years ago, Prince will be a big part of Grammy Week.

An all-star tribute to Prince featuring Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, John Legend, Mavis Staples, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire, among others, will be held two days after the Grammys and later broadcast on CBS.

Various Prince associates including the Revolution, Sheila E and Morris Day & the Time also will perform. Sheila E and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are serving as co-musical directors of the concert, titled “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.”

Other stars include Usher, Alicia Keys, St. Vincent, Juanes, Susanna Hoffs and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The concert will be held Jan. 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is adjacent to Staples Center, where the Grammys will be staged on Jan. 26.

In recent years, the Recording Academy has staged similar all-star post-Grammys concerts saluting the Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, the Bee Gees and Elton John.

The Grammys honored Prince with a special tribute in 2017 featuring Bruno Mars with Morris Day and the Time.

A seven-time Grammy winner, Prince famously opened the Grammy Awards in 2004, duetting with Beyonce.

Tickets to the Prince tribute are available at axs.com.