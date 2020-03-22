The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday that there are now 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 28 counties around the state, adding 32 new cases to the list of those with confirmed infections.

In its daily update of the case count, the state Health Department detected cases of the COVID-19 in Cass and Le Sueur counties. The cases include one fatality in Ramsey County. The state’s public health lab has tested 4,680 people. Hennepin County, which has the most residents and the most infections, added 5 new confirmed cases to bring its total to 57.

Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director with the state Health Department, said Saturday that the confirmed cases likely represent only small share of the total number of cases in Minnesota, and the actual number may already exceed 10,000.

The Cass County health department said Sunday that the patient with COVID-19 is an older resident with no known travel history. The person developed symptoms on March 9, and sought treatment on March 16. The person, whose identity was not released, is isolated at home.

“People identified positive will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and should monitor for worsening symptoms,” said Jeri Seegmiller, county team leader with Cass County Health Human and Veteran Services, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday night announced an order activating the Minnesota National Guard to transport personal protective equipment needed by health care workers, as the state awaits deliveries of supplies from the federal Strategic National Stockpile related to COVID-19.

Executive Order 20-13 authorizes the state’s national guard for an “initial mission” of transporting supplies needed to prevent health care workers from contracting the virus that causes someone to get COVID-19. The supplies will be transported from the Camp Ripley regional training center near Little Falls to the state Health Department’s warehouse in St. Paul.

The governor’s announcement of the executive order didn’t say what personal protective equipment (PPE) will be transported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says PPE for health care workers includes gowns, masks or respirators, goggles or face shields, and gloves.

The Minnesota National Guard will also help plan and coordinate delivery of PPE through the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

The executive order, which will remain in effect throughout the statewide emergency declared March 13 by Walz, “helps address the critically low supply of PPE in Minnesota’s hospitals and health care facilities, as well as the delivery delays from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile,” Walz’s statement about the executive order says.

Walz issued the order upon request from the state Health Department, after the request was vetted through state emergency-operations officials.

“In times of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” Walz said in the announcement e-mailed to media. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”

This story has been updated with a corrected number of counties with new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated how many counties in Minnesota saw their first COVID-19 cases. The correct number is two.