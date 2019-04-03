Gov. Tim Walz said he expects to use his first State of the State address Wednesday to share stories of Minnesotans he’s met and how his agenda could help their lives, he told the Star Tribune in an interview this week.

And he’ll do it without a prepared text.

Walz said he hopes to use the annual occasion to break through some of the gridlock currently gripping the only divided Legislature in the country.

“My goal is for all of us — me included — to decide in that room, that we want to write a different story,” he said.

Walz’s ambitious agenda has thus far been stymied by the Republican state Senate, which is resisting his call to increase the gas tax to pay for better roads and to keep in place a tax on health care providers to pay for improved health care.

Senate Republicans unveiled budget targets last week that raised neither taxes nor fees and called on its committee chairs to approve relatively lean budgets to make it work.

Walz, who was a high school geography teacher for 20 years, likened his approach to most major speeches to his days riffing in the classroom, with the outlines of his speech like his old lesson plans.

The former congressman from Mankato said he fears the State Capitol is picking up cues from Washington, D.C., where the federal government has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years.

“It’s a weird thing where everyone is playing a part in a play. Me included,” he said.

He said he’ll ask the assembled lawmakers some questions: “You want them to write a story about how divided government did not work? Or would you rather have them write a story about how Minnesota is a place that works?”