Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he will be quarantined at home for the next two weeks after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He will continue to oversee the state’s response to the pandemic from the governor’s residence, according to an announcement from Walz’s office.

“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” Walz said in a statement. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”

One of the members of Walz’s security team was found to have the virus Sunday night. The governor was in close proximity to that person late last week, according to a news release.

Walz found out about the security staff member’s situation early Monday morning and hasn’t left the governor’s residence in St. Paul since then. He will be working from the residence through April 6. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise anyone who comes in contact with someone who has the coronavirus to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

“I’m grateful for the State of Minnesota’s sophisticated emergency management operation that allows me to govern and respond to crises from the Minnesota Governor’s Residence,” Walz’s statement said.