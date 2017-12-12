Gov. Mark Dayton will announce his choice to replace Sen. Al Franken at a Wednesday news conference, according to a statement from his office.

Franken announced last week his intention to resign after allegations of improper conduct toward more than half a dozen women.

The Wednesday news conference will end days of speculation about whom Dayton would send to Washington and also whether the person intends to run for the office or be a caretaker until the special election in Nov. 2018.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who has been a close confidante of Dayton since his 2010 election, has emerged as a leading contender, though questions have arisen about whether she would run for the office in 2018 and, if she wins, again for the full six-year term in 2020.