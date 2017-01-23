Gov. Mark Dayton will give his annual State of the State address Monday night in the newly renovated Capitol.

The DFL governor is expected to unveil new education and health care initiatives, while also touching on the need for new transportation spending, improved water quality and more money for higher education.

The speech is a chance for Dayton to outline how he wants to spend the state’s $1.4 billion projected budget surplus. Dayton’s administration is preparing his final two-year budget proposal, which will guide negotiations with legislators in coming months.

The governor is facing a dramatically different political climate after the November election. Republicans now control the Minnesota House and Senate, giving Dayton less opportunity and leverage to guide legislation through the Capitol.

But Republicans lack a veto-proof majority in either chamber, which means the threat of a veto could become an effective bargaining tool for the governor.

The speech begins at 7 p.m. Check startribune.com to see a live video stream of the address.