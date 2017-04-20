Gov. Mark Dayton on Thursday left open the possibility that he would sign a transportation funding plan that does not include a 10-cent increase to the gas tax, a signature component of the governor's transportation proposal.

"I'm not going to veto a transportation bill that's satisfactory in other respects because it doesn't have a gas tax," Dayton told reporters, attempting to clarify similar remarks he made in a Tuesday radio interview.

Dayton's remarks comes as a House-Senate panel meets Thursday afternoon to reconcile differences between House and Senate transportation budget bills.

The DFL governor criticized the hard line position by Republican legislative leaders who have stridently opposed raising the gas tax. Dayton pointed to other Republican governors and legislatures that have recently approved gas tax increases to fund improvements to roads and bridges.

Dayton reiterated his support for a transportation plan that at the very least does not cut transit service in the metro. He and other DFLers in the Legislature would like to see an expansion of transit, including light-rail.