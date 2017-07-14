Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday joined 37 other state governors in pledging to make cybersecurity efforts, including training workers skilled in cyber defense, a top priority for state government.

The governor signed on to “A Compact to Improve State Cybersecurity” while attending a meeting of the National Governors Association in Providence, Rhode Island. He and the other governors agreed to develop or build upon statewide plans to combat cyberattacks on IT networks and protect personal and government data stored on state systems.

Dayton, who has called for more funding for cybersecurity efforts, said Minnesota needs to build on the work it has already started.

“I am proud that Minnesota has been a leader in cybersecurity, but we must do more,” he said. “As these threats increase in volume and sophistication, we must invest in critical upgrades, technology and talent to keep Minnesotans safe and secure online.”

Officials have said Minnesota’s state agencies fend off about 3 million attempts to steal data each day. Some have received publicity, including an April e-mail “spear phishing” attack that targeted the state Department of Education. In that case, a hacker sent out e-mails impersonating Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius and seeking financial data. The hacker was ultimately unsuccessful.

The governors’ agreement includes a pledge to boost employment related to cybersecurity by working with colleges to increase the number of related degree programs, helping veterans enroll in cybersecurity training programs and encouraging colleges and universities to seek a special National Security Agency certification.

Governors are also encouraged to incorporate the National Guard into their “cyber response plans” and to work with state lawmakers to determine when the Guard should be activated in the event of a cyberattack.

Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Tom Baden said the pact is a step forward to ensuring the state is ready to “work collaboratively with our cities, counties and federal partners to enhance our defenses against these threats.”

Among the other state leaders who signed on to the document were Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.