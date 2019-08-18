Freshman midfielder Katie Duong scored two first-half goals and Megan Gray got a third in the 55th minute as the Gophers women's soccer team beat visiting North Dakota State 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in its lone exhibition game.

Duong, of Portland, scored her first goal on a rebound after she missed a penalty kick. Her second goal came off a cross from Patricia Ward.

Gray, a sophomore midfielder from Ankeny, Iowa, scored off a scramble in front of the Bison goalkeeper.

Ana Aguado had three saves for Minnesota and Maddie Nielsen one.

The Gophers, who are the defending Big Ten tournament champions, will open their season at California-Santa Barbara at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. Jagermeister wins away

Minnesota-bred thoroughbred Mr. Jagermeister won the $100,000 Chesapeake Stakes by 1 ¾ lengths at Colonial Downs in New Kent, Va.

The 4-year-old was ridden by Leandro Goncalves and is trained by Valorie Lund.

His next start is expected to come on Minnesota Festival of Champions Day, Sept. 1 at Canterbury Park.

As the betting favorite Mr. Jagermeister paid $4.20 to win. He covered the 6 furlongs of the Chesapeake in 1:09.69.

• Irritator won the $100,000 Minnesota Oaks at Canterbury Park. It was a 1-mile, 70-yard race for 3-year-old, state-bred fillies. Irritator paid $10.80 to win.

Etc.

• Canada defeated the Team USA 2-1 in the final game of an under-22 women's hockey series in Lake Placid, N.Y. Emily Brown of Blaine scored the Americans' only goal on a power play in the second period. Emma Polusny of Mound was the U.S. goalie for the final 30:40 and stopped all nine shots she faced. The U.S. won the first two games. In the under-18 series, Canada won 2-0 in the final game to win two of the three games.

• Singles by John Silviano and Chris Baker in the sixth inning produced three runs as the visiting St. Paul Saints (52-33) beat the Lincoln Saltdogs. Eddie Medina pitched seven innings, giving up six hits and striking out eight.