Six straight, now.

The Gophers women's basketball team's late-season surge continued Sunday at Williams Arena, amid a flurry of fast breaks, some impressive ball movement and an offensive balance not seen before this season.

All five Gophers starters scored in double figures in a 97-67 rout of Penn State.

Star guard Kenisha Bell went down hard early in the first quarter and was helped off the court. While she was getting treatment the Gophers fell behind 9-2. Once she returned? It was all Gophers, who set season highs in points. Bell finished with 17 points and seven assists. Destiny Pitts had 22 points and six assists. The other starters: Jasmine Brunson had 17, Taiye Bello had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Irene Garrido Perez made the Nittany Lions pay for every double team on Bell or Pitts, scoring a career-high 16 points, making four of six three-pointers.

The Gophers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) have won six straight conference games for the first time since the 2005-06 season; it is tied for the second-longest such streak in program history.

Penn State (10-15, 3-11), which lost its sixth straight, was led by Teniya Page's 14 points.

The Gophers started slowly, and then Bell went down early, the crowd hushed as she was helped off the court.

But she wasn't gone long. Upon her return the Gophers went on a 16-0 run. It started with two free throws by Bell, included seven points from Pitts and ended on Brunson's three-point play that put the Gophers up 18-9. That lead grew to 11 at the end of the quarter, with Pitts having scored 13 of the Gophers' 28 points.

It was more of the same in the second quarter. The Gophers scored the first nine points of the quarter, pushing the lead to 20, and they just kept going. By the time the half ended the Gophers had a 59-34 lead, were shooting 62.5 percent and all five starters had scored eight or more points, led by Pitts (17) and Bell (13 points and seven assists).

The Gophers will now finish their Big Ten schedule with three straight games against ranked teams. The first two come on the road, at Maryland and Rutgers, before the Gophers finish the conference schedule against Michigan State.