3 p.m. vs. Missouri State • Williams Arena • No TV, 96.7-FM

U has tough task in its opener

Preview: In the earliest season opener in program history, the Gophers take on a Sweet 16 team from last season that lost only one letterwinner. The Gophers have won 17 of their past 18 openers. This is only the fifth time the Gophers will start a season ranked by the Associated Press (No. 23). The last time it happened was in 2005 season. This is the first meeting ever between the schools. Ticket holders for Tuesday night’s men’s game against Cleveland State will receive free admission.

About Missouri State: Former Michigan State assistant Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is in her first season as coach. She replaces Kellie Harper, who departed for Tennessee. The Lady Bears went 25-10 last season and 16-2 in the Missouri Valley. They won the conference tournament title for the 11th time. Missouri State advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the fourth time in program history. The Lady Bears bring a school-record 10-game road winning streak into the Twin Cities.