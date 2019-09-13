Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at State College, Pa.

Another try at Oregon, Stanford

Schedule: 5 p.m. Friday, Gophers vs. Oregon; 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Gophers vs. Stanford. No TV; both matches will be streamed on BTN Plus.

Gophers update: After sweeping No. 7 Florida in their home opener last Saturday, the eighth-ranked Gophers (2-2) return to the road for a pair of weekend matches hosted by Penn State. Minnesota is 2-4 all-time against Oregon, which knocked the Gophers out of last season’s NCAA tournament in the regional semifinals, and 0-9 against Stanford. Kylie Miller leads the Big Ten with 13 assists per set, while Stephanie Samedy ranks second in the league with 4.92 kills per set.

Oregon update: The No. 10 Ducks (2-1) lost for the first time this season on Wednesday, when they fell 3-1 at No. 6 Pittsburgh. Oregon opened the schedule with 3-0 victories over the UC Irvine and Boston College. Oregon is hitting .285 and averaging 2.4 blocks per set, with seniors Willow Johnson (39 kills) and Ronika Stone (36) leading the offense.

Stanford update: The Cardinal (4-0) returns 14 players from the team that won the NCAA championship last December at Target Center, including two-time player of the year Kathryn Plummer. The 6-6 senior hit .462 last week in victories over No. 7 Florida and No. 3 Texas, with a career-high 34 kills against the Longhorns. Stanford has a 36-match win streak dating to Aug. 31, 2018, when it lost 3-2 to Brigham Young.

RACHEL BLOUNT