The Gophers fell to No. 11 in Sunday's Associated Press top-25 poll.

Previously at No. 7, the highest ranking for the program since 1962, the Gophers dropped four spots after losing 23-19 at Iowa on Saturday, their first loss of the season. The Gophers are now 9-1 with a one-game lead on Wisconsin in the Big Ten West division race. Wisconsin came in at No. 14, and the Gophers will face them Nov. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium in a matchup that will likely decide which team heads to the Big Ten championship game.

Iowa rose from No. 23 to No. 19.

The USA Today coaches poll ranked the Gophers No. 11. The College Football Playoff rankings, where the Gophers are No. 8, come out Tuesday evening.

There are now just three unbeaten teams left in the FBS, with both the Gophers and Baylor losing in Week 12. LSU (10-0), Ohio State (10-0) and Clemson (11-0) are the final perfect teams remaining. As such, those teams rank No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Some other random notes: It appears the Gophers will kickoff at Northwestern this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck also went on WCCO radio Sunday morning and addressed some injuries. He said he didn't have an update on kicker Michael Lantz or right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., who both missed the Iowa game with injuries. He also said it's too early to tell anything about quarterback Tanner Morgan, who left the game late after a big sack and entered concussion protocol. But Fleck said he was hopeful the starter would be OK.