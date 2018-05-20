– After being held without a hit for five innings and falling behind 2-0, the Gophers erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth to beat Boise State 11-3 on Saturday night in the losers’ bracket of the NCAA Seattle softball regional, ending the Broncos’ season.

Sydney Dwyer started the rally for Minnesota (40-16) by doubling to center on the first pitch of the inning, breaking up Gianna Mancha’s no-hitter. Then Dani Wagner sent a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall.

That prompted Boise State (40-16) to change pitchers, bringing in Kelsey Broadus. She got two routine outs before the Gophers loaded the bases on a hit batter, a walk and another hit batter. That brought up Kendyl Lindaman, the Big Ten Player of the Year and the team’s RBI leader.

She doubled to clear the bases and put the Gophers ahead 5-2. Maddie Houlihan followed with a triple to score Lindaman. And Houlihan scored, too, when Dwyer, up for the second time in the inning, reached on an error by the center fielder.

Broadus finally struck out Wagner on an 11-pitch at-bat to end the inning.

Here’s the recap of the Gophers’ sixth: seven runs, four hits for extra bases (homer, triple, two doubles), two hit batters, one walk, one error by Boise State.

The Gophers scored four more runs in the seventh on MaKenna Partain’s RBI single, Lindaman’s sacrifice fly and Houlihan’s two-run single.

Sophomore righthander Amber Fiser, who sat through a 43-minute rain delay before the bottom of the sixth, ended up allowing two earned run and four hits.

The Broncos took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alison Seng reached first base on a throwing error by shortstop Carlie Brandt, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, to third on a groundout, and scored when Jessica McKay was safe at first base on Brandt’s fielding error.

In the fifth, Kora Wade of Boise State singled to left field for the first hit by either team. And she scored, making it 2-0 Broncos, on Madison Anthony’s single.

The Gophers were to play Texas late Saturday night in another elimination game. The Longhorns beat Minnesota 2-1 on Friday but lost by the same score to Washington in Saturday’s first game.