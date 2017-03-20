What does Gophers four-star recruit Isaiah Washington have in common with Kenny Anderson, Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair?

The St. Raymond High School senior joined three New York City point guard legends being named Mr. Basketball in New York on Monday, according to his high school coach Jorge Lopez.

Congrats to Isaiah Washington @Jellyfam_Dimes on being named 2017 Mr. Basketball #ravenpride — Jorge Lopez (@CoachLopez12) March 20, 2017

Washington, who averaged 26 points and six assists for the Ravens, scored a season-high 54 points in a loss to Cardinal Hayes this season. But he's expected to be more of a facilitator for the Gophers next season.

The 6-foot-1 Bronx native is the 64th best player in the 2017 class by 247Sports.com's composite ranking. Washington joins Patrick School (N.J.) senior guard Jamir Harris in Minnesota's freshman class next season.

“Isaiah Washington is as dynamic a point guard as you’ll find in the country," Pitino said earlier this year. "So I think with those two guys we really solidified a really good backcourt for many years to come."

Gophers sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer said Washington and Harris will add some outside shooting and playmaking ability to the team in 2017-18.

"We're excited to have them," McBrayer said. "When they get here, we'll be ready to work and show them the ropes."

Pitino has now signed a Mr. Basketball for the second straight season, which included the state of Minnesota's top senior Amir Coffey from Hopkins last year.

Washington is the second straight Big Ten recruit to win the New York Mr. Basketball award. Maryland freshman wing Kevin Huerter earned the top honor last season.