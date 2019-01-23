– As he walked off the Crisler Arena floor into the locker room Tuesday, Richard Pitino didn't look too fired up his Gophers basketball team had a three-point halftime lead against No. 5 Michigan.

Pitino knew it was far from over, especially when you're playing a Big Ten and national title contender on their court.

In the first half, the Gophers played well enough defensively to overcome 10 turnovers, but sloppiness on both ends to lose control in the second half caused them to miss out on the biggest win in decades.

Charles Matthews hit a baseline jumper with less than a second left to bury Minnesota's upset hopes in a 59-57 loss Tuesday night against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

After Eric Curry blocked a layup attempt by Iggy Brazdeikis with seconds winding down and the game tied, Matthews was in the right place at the right time for the tipped ball. The senior guard quickly released the shot just as time expired with Jordan Murphy's outstretched hand in his face. Swish.

But was it good? Officials looked over the play on the monitor for nearly 10 minutes. And the crowd cheered when the shot counted. Brazdeikis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

no.5 michigan 59, gophers men 57 Sunday: 4 p.m. vs. No. 19 Iowa (FS1)

Murphy finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota, which couldn't win its first game against a No. 5-ranked team away from home since beating Arizona in the Great Alaska Shootout in 1994.

The Gophers (14-5, 4-4) silenced Michigan's crowd early scoring the first six points of the game. Gabe Kalscheur's three-pointer midway through the first half gave them a 19-10 lead, but foul trouble slowed the momentum.

Even with Murphy sitting most of the first half with two fouls, Minnesota managed to take a 31-28 halftime lead. The Wolverines were held to 31 percent shooting and losing the rebounding battle 22-15.

Michigan (18-1, 7-1) failed to look too inspired in the first 20 minutes after losing its first game of the season Saturday at Wisconsin, but pride set in down 36-29 to Minnesota early in the second half Tuesday.

Brazdeikis, went scoreless against Wisconsin, scored 14 points during a 23-3 run for the Wolverines, who took a 52-39 lead. Twice during the rally, Brazdeikis was fouled beyond the three-point line when Minnesota's big men left their feet to defend a jump shooter.

The Gophers went scoreless from the field for nearly 10 minutes, but they weren't done fighting back. Michigan went scoreless a four-minute stretch to end the second half when Amir Coffey's layup made it a 57-54 deficit with 1:06 remaining. Gabe Kalscheur's three-pointer tied it with 30 seconds to play.

Pitino decided to start redshirt sophomore Eric Curry at center for the first time this season Tuesday. Curry, who missed the first 12 games after knee surgery, replaced Daniel Oturu after he started the first 18 games this season.