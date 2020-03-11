– Richard Pitino and his Gophers basketball team weren’t looking past trying to extend the season one more day with a win to open the Big Ten tournament.

They weren’t playing for a postseason berth. They weren’t playing for their coach’s job. They mabye let the pressure of those situations get to them in tough losses this year.

The sense of urgency wasn’t there when the Gophers trailed Northwestern by two points at halftime. Daniel Oturu, though, wouldn’t let them go home early with 24 points in a 74-57 victory in front of the first and last day of fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

During the first half, the public address announcer relayed a message from the conference about not allowing fans for the remainder of the tournament due to Coronavirus concerns, which resulted in jeers from the crowd.

It was up to Wednesday’s opening round to put on a show for the fans. The first half was anything but beautiful basketball with exception to Oturu. Both teams combined to shoot 2-for-20 to start the game.

The Gophers (15-16), who advance to play Iowa on Thursday, eventually recaptured their hot shooting from the previous game. They hit nine of their 12 three-pointers in the second half to secure their third win this season against the Wildcats (8-23).

Marcus Carr and Payton Willis also added 26 points combined on six three-pointers for the Gophers.

On Sunday, Minnesota made a team record 18 three-pointers in a 107-75 win against Nebraska on Senior Day. Coming off his school record-tying eight threes in that victory, Gabe Kalscheur went cold in the first with 1-for-9 shooting, including 0-for-5 from long distance.

Kalscheur never lost his confidence. The sophomore from Edina hit the first basket of the second half on a jumper to tie it 31-31. A minute later, he nailed his only three-pointer of the game to give the Gophers a lead.

The turning point then came when Alihan Demir made his first three-pointer since January. The senior graduate transfer also had his best game in Big Ten play over the weekend with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Demir snapped his streak of 22 straight misses from beyond the arc Wednesday with a three during a 7-0 run on his own in the second half for a 43-36 advantage.

Eventually other players would join in on the three-point barrage. Payton Willis hit back-to-back shots from deep, followed by Oturu. Carr’s fourth triple made it 69-47 with 6:15 left to play and that rout was official.

Oturu seemed to be playing as if it was possibly his last game in maroon and gold. The 6-foot-10 sophomore could have an opportunity to be selected in June’s NBA Draft if he leaves early. Oturu having a future at the next level was about the only thing for certain once this season comes to an end.

The Gophers played themselves out of realistic NCAA tournament contention weeks ago, but their second-half surge Wednesday kept their hopes for making a run to the title game alive for another day.