Series preview: Gophers hockey vs. Niagara

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci TV: FSN. Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM.

Veteran opponent for home opener

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (1-1) split two one-goal games at Colorado College last weekend. Coach Bob Motzko alternated junior Jack LaFontaine and freshman Jared Moe as his starters in goal and said on KFXN-FM that LaFontaine would start Friday, while Saturday’s starter is to be determined.

Niagara at a glance: The Purple Eagles are a veteran group, with five of their top seven scorers returning from a team that finished 17-19-5 last season.

RANDY JOHNSON