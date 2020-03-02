– Richard Pitino had seen his Gophers basketball team collapse in moments like this in the past.

Three straight home games were lost when Minnesota’s players couldn’t perform under pressure, but the Gophers fell just short in their comeback effort Sunday night in a 71-69 loss against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.

Daniel Oturu, who had a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, gave his team a 68-67 lead with 38.7 seconds to go in the game.

The Gophers (13-15, 7-11) seemed to have an answer this time when they needed to offensively, but they couldn’t get a clutch defensive stop to finish it off.

Freshman Isaiah Ihnen played the best game of his young career, but he turned his head when Aleem Ford cut baseline for the wide open dunk to put Wisconsin ahead 69-68 with 29.7 remaining.

That was all the momentum the Badgers (19-10, 12-6) needed to pull of their sixth straight victory. On the ensuing possession, Oturu’s attempt to respond was thwarted in the post in the waning seconds.

Oturu and Carr (21 point) did their best to give the Gophers a chance to pull off the sweep of rival Wisconsin on Sunday, but they lost for the fifth time in six games since the big win against the Badgers on Feb. 5.

Trailing by 49-37 in the second half, the Gophers used a 12-0 run to tie the game 49-49 after Alihan Demir converted a basket plus the foul with 9:21 to play.

On the previous play, Oturu crossed over his defender and scored, but the help from his teammates allowed the Gophers to claw their way back.

Tre’ Williams’ three-pointer with 4:46 remaining gave the Gophers their first lead of the second half at 57-56. Wisconsin would snatch back the lead twice with three-pointers from Brevin Pritzl and D’Mitrik Trice in the next two minutes.

Minnesota’s response made all the difference. Oturu’s two free throws were followed by Marcus Carr scoring off a quick drive to make it 64-62.

In Wednesday’s 74-73 loss against No. 9 Maryland, Pitino watched in disbelief as Minnesota was outscored 10-1 in the last two minutes to lose on a three-pointer by Darryl Morsell with 1.9 seconds left.

Pitino heard the frustration from the home crowd after the Gophers blew a 16-point halftime lead, but they were able to turn the emotional loss into motivation Sunday night.

Brevin Pritzl, who had 15 points, hit a three-pointer with 56 seconds left gave the Badgers the 67-66 lead after they were being outplayed by their border rival down the stretch. Brad Davison, a Maple Grove native, had 13 of his 20 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin.

There were nine lead changes in the first half, but Davison carried Wisconsin to take control just before halftime. The junior guard scored 12 straight points during one stretch, including his team’s last eight points to lead 31-28 at halftime.

The final play of the first half had Davison driving down the lane at Oturu to flip in the layup over his lengthy wingspan while falling to the floor. That set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Gophers were trying to pull off their first season sweep against Wisconsin since the 2008-09 season after blowing them out 70-52 at home, but both teams have gone in a much different direction since the last meeting.

The Badgers were 6-6 in the Big Ten after falling to their rival. Now they’re within striking distance for at least a share of the league title. They entered Sunday’s game 1 ½ games behind first place Maryland.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost any opportunity Sunday to still give itself a chance to finish with at least a .500 record in Big Ten play this season. Two regular season games remain, including Wednesday at Indiana.