game recap

OFFENSIVE MVP

Reggie Corbin, Illinois

The junior running back rushed 13 times for 213 yards and two TDs, setting the tone early with a 72-yard TD run on Illinois’ second play from scrimmage. He added a 77-yard TD run in the third quarter that boosted the Illini’s lead to 45-17. Corbin was leading the Big Ten with 8.03 yards per carry in conference games and averaged 16.4 yards per carry Saturday.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Tony Adams, Illinois

The sophomore strong safety had 10 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups.

By the numbers

10.8 Average yards per play by Illinois

47.6 Average yards per touchdown play by Illinois

45 Average points surrendered by the Gophers in Big Ten road games this year.

Randy Johnson