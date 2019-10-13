For the first time in the P.J. Fleck era, the Gophers are ranked.

The Associated Press top-25 poll put the Gophers at No. 20 on Sunday, after a decisive 34-7 win against Nebraska on Saturday. It's the first ranking for the program since spending one week at No. 22 in 2014.

The Gophers are 6-0 for the first time since 2003 and 3-0 in the Big Ten conference. They are also on an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season. They are one of 12 undefeated teams remaining in the FBS.

The Gophers rank No. 20 in the USA Today coaches' poll as well.