The Miami Hurricanes have their turnover chain, a thick gold necklace that features a bejeweled U logo hanging from it. It is presented on the sideline to the player who takes the ball away from an opponent, and it has started a trend of imitators in college football.

Florida State, for example, has a turnover backpack. Tulane has Christmas ornament-sized turnover beads. And, in what might be the best of all, Memphis has a Ric Flair Turnover Robe.

Might something similar be coming to a Dinkytown near you?

“Our team has approached me,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said during Tuesday’s Big Ten teleconference. “They have some ideas they brought me. I just told them, ‘If we’re going to do anything, guys, it’s going to be as a team. It’s going to be as a defensive unit.’ ”

Problem is for the Gophers, they need to start taking the ball away from opponents to make any turnover prop worthwhile.

gophers at nebraska 2:30 p.m. Saturday (BTN)

In three Big Ten games, the Gophers have forced only two turnovers — a fumble and an interception against Iowa. That’s the fewest of any Big Ten team in conference play, and Minnesota’s minus-8 turnover margin also ranks last among the league’s 14 teams. Not coincidently, the Gophers are 0-3 in conference play against teams that are a combined 16-3.

During nonconference play, the Gophers were much better in the turnover battle on their way to a 3-0 start. Their plus-2 margin on six takeaways vs. four giveaways was tied for third in the Big Ten. Factor in all six games, and they rank 12th in the conference at minus-6.

“If you win the turnover battle, you’re going to win 78 percent of the time in that game and 78 percent of your games,” Fleck said. “It’s a very, very important statistic.”

So, how does that change going forward, starting with Saturday’s game at Nebraska? Defensive coordinator Robb Smith stresses fundamentals.

“For us, it’s about trusting our training,” Smith said. “We’ve got to put our guys in a position where they can play fast, and when they play fast, they’re able to use the ball disruption that we teach them and work daily, whether it’s second-man strip, catching the ones they throw us, whatever it is, sack, fumble, we’ve got to continue to get better at it.

“This program is built on the ball, and we’ve got to find ways to get the ball back for our offense.”

Against Iowa, those two takeaways were important. Both came inside the Hawkeyes 6-yard line, and the Gophers cashed both in for touchdowns to stay close to Iowa in a 48-31 loss.

While Minnesota’s defense has only those two takeaways, the offense has 10 giveaways (eight interceptions, two lost fumbles) in Big Ten play. The learning continues for an offense lead by true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad, who has thrown seven interceptions.

“Sometimes you’ve got to touch the stove to realize it’s hot, even though you’re telling them it’s hot,” offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said. “… [The fumbles] really bother me because they were unforced. The interceptions, we’re continuing to learn from. Some of them have been on the quarterback, some of them have been on the wideout, some of them have been on the protection.”

Though Fleck acknowledged his players have some creative ideas for any proposed turnover prop — perhaps a Flavor Flav-like turnover compass as a nod to the Row the Boat mantra? — work comes before play.

“I told them that we need to focus on doing our jobs, being in the right places, winning football games,” he said.