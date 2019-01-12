Nothing bothered Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy more in the Gophers’ first home loss than not being aggressive enough to give their team a chance to win.

Coffey scored 29 points and Murphy had 15 points and 16 rebounds in an 88-70 victory against Rutgers at Williams Arena.

Murphy, who is the University of Minnesota career rebounding leader, surpassed former Michigan State star Draymond Green for fourth on the Big Ten’s all-time rebounding list. Murphy’s mark of 1,106 is the best since Ohio State’s Herb Williams had 1,111 from 1978-81.

Coffey had 21 points in the second half for the Gophers (13-3, 3-2), who bounced back after a 15-point loss Tuesday against Maryland.

The Gophers used a 14-1 run in the second half to pull away from the Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-4), who were dangerous coming off an upset at home over No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday.

Montez Mathis scored on consecutive baskets to pull Rutgers within 63-56 with 8:48 to play. Isaiah Washington scored on a bank shot three-pointer and Coffey hammered down a dunk in transition to ignite the crowd and start the rally.

After allowing Maryland to shoot 70 percent in the second half earlier in the week, Minnesota’s defense was motivated to put the game away Saturday. Rutgers was held to 39 percent shooting in the second half (16-for-41).

Murphy and Daniel Oturu had consecutive blocks leading to a fast-break jelly finger roll from Washington near the seven-minute mark. Coffey slammed again following another three-pointer from Washington to make it 77-57 with 5:29 remaining in the game.

Things got heated with just under four minutes left in the second half. Washington threw the ball at Mathis after fouling him, and then Mathis shoved Washington. The result was Mathis and Washington being ejected from the game, but it didn’t sour an all-around solid effort from the Gophers.

Dupree McBrayer had 12 of his 15 points in the first half, to go with a career-high 10 assists and one turnover. The Gophers had 24 assists on 29 field goals, while also scoring 24 fast-break points.

A much-needed bounce back game at the foul line, Minnesota also shot 20-for-25 after going 9-for-23 in the Maryland loss earlier in the week.

The Scarlet Knights played without leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi, who was out with a dislocated knee.