TULSA - The first half of Saturday’s game vs. Oklahoma State was a flashback to last season’s scorching NCAA tournament first round performance for Gophers sophomore Gabe Kalscheur.

Kalscheur, who had his parents and former high school coach in attendance, lit up the scoreboard with 24 of his 34 points in the first half, including five of his seven three-pointers in a 86-66 win against the Cowboys at BOK Center.

It was a much-needed effort by the former DeLaSalle standout since Minnesota was without starting guard Payton Willis, who missed his first game of the season with an ankle injury.

The Gophers (6-5) kept their momentum going after an victory against then-No. 3 Ohio State at home, but more importantly notched their first win away from home this season.

Saturday’s game was technically a neutral site contest, but the Cowboys (8-3) were playing in front of a mostly orange-clad crowd. That didn’t help them overcome Kalscheur’s first-half takeover.

Fellow sophomore Marcus Carr drew most of the attention after his 35-point outing vs. the Buckeyes, so Kalscheur took advantage with some wide-open looks in transition in the first half.

His third three-pointer of the game ignited a 22-5 run that helped Minnesota break away from 24-24 tie just under the nine-minute mark. Kalscheur scored 16 points in the last seven minutes to help the Gophers lead 46-31 at halftime.

In the second half, Richard Pitino’s team showed its balance with Kalscheur not scoring his first points for the first 13 1/2 minutes. Alihan Demir had six straight points after Oklahoma State switched from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man defense to stick with Minnesota’s sharpshooter.

The Cowboys, who were playing without leading scorer Isaac Likekele for the fourth straight game, cut it to 75-57 with 4:24 left to play, but Kalscheur answered with his first three of the second half.

The best game Kalscheur had during his standout freshman season was with 24 points in the victory vs. Louisville last season to help the Gophers advance to the second round. But Saturday was another special moment for the Edina native. Kalscheur was 11 for 14 from the field, including 7 for 9 from three and 5 for 5 from the foul line.

The only other Minnesota player in double figures Saturday was Daniel Oturu with 22 points and eight rebounds, but the Gophers arguably had their best game defensively away from home. They held Oklahoma State to 37.1 shooting in the second half, including 3-for-9 from three-point range. Lindy Waters led the Cowboys with 17 points, but he didn’t score in the second half.