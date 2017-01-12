A fast-tracked health care bill offered by Republican lawmakers has been passed by the Minnesota Senate, over the strong objection of DFLers who said it will be costly for the state and delay relief for people facing surging insurance premiums.

Following a lengthy debate Thursday, the Senate voted along party lines to send the bill into conference with the House, which was expected to pass its own version of the bill later in the day. If the House bill passes, members of the two chambers will work to craft the bill into a single plan to offer to DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

The plan would spend $300 million from the state’s reserve fund to provide rebates to some people who buy insurance on the individual market, and continuing coverage for people with some serious conditions who would lose their health care. It also contains other reforms, including allowing for-profit health maintenance organizations, or HMOs, to operate in Minnesota. In a late addition to the bill, another $150 million would be dedicated to creating a “reinsurance” program, which would help cover insurance providers’ costs for people with particularly large health care bills.

“This bill is not perfect, but this bill provides the ingredients for us to move forward and fix the problem, and provide relief,” said Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska.

DFLers said the plan, which was approved one week after it was introduced -- an unusually quick turnaround in the Legislature -- had not been properly vetted. Before the vote, the state’s budget chief spent two days in committee hearings telling lawmakers that he believed the GOP plan would require $20 million and nearly a year of work to get premium rebate checks to Minnesotans.

State officials, however, did not have time to complete a formal financial report on the bill. That left lingering questions from DFLers about the cost and tax implications of the bill, which some lawmakers said would result in people having to pay taxes on their premium rebates.

Under the Senate bill, the state would send out rebate checks to some of the approximately 123,000 people who buy insurance on the individual market but make too much to qualify for federal subsidies. For the first three months, some — but not all — of the people in that group would get a 25 percent rebate. For the rest of 2017, the rebates would range from 20 to 30 percent, depending on income. The state would be responsible for determining who qualifies for the rebates.

DFLers, meanwhile, have supported Dayton’s $313 million plan, which would offer 25 percent discounts to all of those 123,000 people. The discounts would be passed on directly through the health insurance companies, who would put the deductions on individual customers’ bills.

During the debate Thursday, Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick, offered up a compromise: the governor’s plan for rebates, plus the $15 million continuing coverage provision favored by Republicans. That suggestion failed on a party line vote.

Before the final vote, Lourey cautioned Republicans against passing a complex package of reforms that had sped through committee hearings without significant review. DFLers noted that the hearing schedule was so packed that some people who came to the Capitol to testify had a hard time making it form one committee meeting to the next.

“We went through committees without even knowing what this bill did,” he said. “To say we’re going to fix it up in conference committee is absolutely unacceptable.”