Glen Perkins is back.

To be clear, the Twins have not announced a roster move to add the former All-Star closer, but he has arrived at Target Field after completing his minor league rehab assignment at Class AA Chattanooga. He pitched a scoreless inning on Monday, walking one and striking out two. There's no reason to activate him today, since he probably needs a day off.

But it will be interesting to see how quickly the Twins add Perkins to the roster. Then it will be VERY interesting to see how much Perkins has left after suffering a torn labrum last year that required the labrum to be reattached to the bone.

Perkins has missed 272 games. Wow.

That's just one interesting storyline as the Twins and Indians begin this AL Central showdown series. Cleveland won a makeup game at Boston last night and now lead the Twins by five games in the division. But the Twins are just one-half game out of the second wild card spot in what is a jumbled field. Get ready for a wild ride.

I checked with the Twins, and their presale numbers point to crowds of over 30,000 for all three of these games, So get here early, or plan accordingly. Should be a great atmosphere this week, as this team has achieved more than anyone expected.

Here are the lineups. Will check back with any updates. Eddie Rosario's hot streak has encouraged Twins manager Paul Molitor to bat him fifth and move Joe Mauer in front of Miguel Sano. Molitor always worries about protection for Sano, but I was not a fan of Mauer batting behind him.

Indians

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Jay Bruce, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Austin Jackson, LF

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Danny Salazar, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Robbie Grossman. DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Bartolo Colon, RHP