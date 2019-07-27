An intensive search and rescue effort was underway Friday night to reach a group of Girl Scouts after they were struck by lightning during thunderstorms that rumbled across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

At least two girls suffered serious injuries from lightning strikes, authorities said. The party of six, including five girls and one guide, reportedly called for help from an island on Knife Lake, near the Canadian border.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad sent an eight-member ground crew to trek inside the chain of lakes and find the group, rescue squad member Rick Slatten said by cellphone. Responders must navigate five portages to reach the area. At 10 p.m., Slatten said they had only traversed two.

A requested Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was not available Friday night, so emergency operators are working with Minnesota State Patrol Air support to help pinpoint the party’s exact position. A helicopter is expected to join the search efforts at first light.

The girls range in age from 15 to 18 years old, Slatten said. Officials didn’t know where the party originated from.

Condition updates on the two injured girls were unavailable late Friday, but law enforcement said they were showing “acute symptoms that have us concerned.”