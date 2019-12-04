Drivers who have their cars towed during a snow emergency in St. Paul may soon have to pay more to get their vehicles back.

On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will consider a measure to increase towing charges. Currently drivers who park in the wrong place during a snow emergency and have their cars towed pay $202. That fee could rise by up to $50. By the time administrative fees, taxes, storage fees and a $56 parking citation are added on, the final bill could approach $300 under the new fee schedule.

“The City Council … finds that the following towing charges are necessary to clear roads of illegally parked vehicles during snow emergencies,” the resolution says. “Clearing the roads of illegally parked vehicles serves the legitimate public purpose of allowing city forces to accomplish snowplowing, thereby providing clear, passable and safe streets.”

The council will discuss the measure during a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

By comparison, the towing fee in Minneapolis is $138. Drivers also are assessed an additional $18 for each day their vehicle is kept in the city’s impound lot.

The move in St. Paul comes as the city works to clean up streets after recent snowfalls. On Wednesday, the city will plow east-west residential streets between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as part of a residential plow operation. It is not an official snow emergency, so vehicles parked on those streets will not be ticketed or towed. But the city is asking residents to voluntarily move their vehicles off east-west streets.

“We ask all residents to please move vehicles off the streets to help our plow operations break up some of the ice pack and remove the snow off our streets,” the city said in a news release.