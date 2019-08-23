diner’s journal Rick Nelson

Bungalow Club

Tucked off the sidewalk and sheltered by a roof — and tons of greenery — this E. Lake Street charmer is an ideal open-air platform for enjoying chef Andrew Kraft’s lively seasonal cooking. Weekend brunch is now on the menu, and the offerings range from an oat-wild rice porridge to sourdough pancakes with rhubarb jam. Happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) features lots of deals, including a $10 patty melt and an $11 (and, sadly, weekend-only) pork schnitzel sandwich. Dinner Tuesday through Sunday, brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Common Roots Cafe

There’s a newly remade — and well appointed — patio at this counter-service destination. Following the example of the nearby kitchen garden, owner Danny Schwartzman has trimmed his appealing new al fresco setting in fruit trees, bringing the property’s total to 20. In the morning, it’s all about the housemade bagels, along with impressive versions of shakshuka and huevos rancheros. For the rest of the day, don’t miss the burgers (beef, turkey or wild rice iterations) or the well composed salads, or the discerning tap beer roster. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

6Smith

There’s not one but two Lake Minnetonka patios, and both first-rate; one is dockside, the other is a rooftop situation, with views galore. Classic American fare, prepared with care, includes lobster rolls, clam chowder, shrimp cocktail, a whopper of a Juicy Lucy-style burger, steak frites, pan-seared scallops and Key lime pie. The kitchen offers a rare (for the suburbs) and appealing all-vegan menu. Lunch Monday through Saturday, dinner daily and brunch Sunday on the main patio; rooftop open daily at 3 p.m.

W.A. Frost & Co.

Decades after its debut, this oldie but goody remains one of the Twin Cities’ great outdoor dining spaces, impressive for its mammoth size, dipped-in-history surroundings and sheltering canopy of mature trees. The place runs like clockwork, and the something-for-everyone menu aims to please. Another perk: Reservations are accepted (and recommended) on the patio. Lunch and dinner daily.

