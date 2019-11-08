The union representing 520 workers at a General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said Friday it reached a tentative deal with the company for a new contract.

The agreement was forged just two days after the workers on Wednesday voted to reject the company’s previous offer. Union leaders cited inadequate protections on scheduling the use of third-party contractors for the rejection.

The workers will vote on the new deal next Thursday, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Local 110 said.

“Not a single one of our union members at General Mills ever wanted to walk out of the facility and go on strike,” Roger Grobstich, a union vice president, said in a statement. “They were pushed to the edge by a company that has for far too long been slowly stripping away their long-held needed benefits.”

The union said it would release further details about the agreement in coming days. Its negotiations committee said it expected the deal would be approved.

The negotiation was the first one that the union local conducted with General Mills. Employees at the plant voted in January to join the union. In recent weeks, the same union negotiated a new contract for its members at a Quaker Oats cereal plant in Cedar Rapids.

Workers at the General Mills facility produce several varieties of Cheerios, Lucky Charms fruit snacks and Betty Crocker frosting.

General Mills didn’t immediately return a request for comment.