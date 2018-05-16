Anglers catch more walleyes on live bait than with hardware, but learning which live bait rigs to use at which times is important. Basic rigs include jigs in sizes 1/8-, 1/4- and 3/8-ounces. Sliding-sinker rigs, also known as Lindy Rigs, with sinkers in the same weight sizes, also should be in the tackle box. Finally, slip-bobber rigs are important — these can be outfitted with small jigs or wide-gapped #6 or #4 plain (or colored) hooks (use #8s with leeches; #6s for night crawlers.)
