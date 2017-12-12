From the ashes of the Gander Mountain bankruptcy, a new store will emerge Wednesday in Lakeville.

Gander Outdoors opens midafternoon in the same location at 16861 Kenyon Avenue that closed this summer.

It’s the first Gander Mountain in Minnesota to reopen under the new name. Stores in Baxter, Bemidji, Forest Lake, and Hermantown (Duluth) are also expected to reopen.

Owner Marcus Lemonis, a CNBC personality and chairman of the parent company Camping World Holdings, also hopes to reopen in Woodbury in a new location.

Gander Mountain stores in Blaine, Eden Prairie, Mankato, Rochester, Rogers and St. Cloud closed and are not expected to reopen.

Gander Outdoors offers gear and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor biking and water sports. The fate of the firearms and shooting range at some Gander Mountain stores is unclear.

Lemonis stated earlier this year that Gander Mountain’s billing itself as “America’s Firearm Superstore” hurt the business. Since President Donald Trump has taken office, gun sales have plummeted.

In an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in October, Camping World indicated plans to open 15 to 20 Gander stores by March and 40 to 45 more by October.

Lemonis owns Camping World locations in Rogers and Monticello, a Union 73 clothing store in City Center in Minneapolis and seven Bentley’s Pet Stuff stores.

He moved the headquarters of Gander Mountain to Bloomington from St. Paul.