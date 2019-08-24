When: noon Saturday

Radio, TV: Ch. 9, 100.3 FM

About the Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ starters will likely play up to the entire first half; perhaps that means RB Dalvin Cook will make his preseason debut. As a precaution, a healthy Cook has so far been held out of exhibitions. Kicking and punting evaluations will continue with Dan Bailey, Kaare Vedvik and Matt Wile competing for two roster spots. The Vikings’ offensive line will have to wait until at least the Sept. 8 regular-season opener before taking a game rep together. Right tackle Brian O’Neill returned to practice this week from a right arm injury. However, O’Neill remains limited and is not expected to play Saturday. Other players not expected to suit up because of injury are DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), OT Aviante Collins (leg), WR Jeff Badet (leg) and DE Ade Aruna (undisclosed).

About the Cardinals: The Cardinals hit the reset button this offseason following a 3-13 season. Arizona signed free-agent veterans, including 36-year-old pass rusher Terrell Suggs and 30-year-old CB Robert Alford, to supplement a young roster featuring four players from the draft’s top 65 picks. The Cardinals’ stars are on defense in All-Pro end Chandler Jones and CB Patrick Peterson. Rookie No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is looking to rebound from a poor second preseason game against the Raiders, in which the Cardinals QB completed just three passes for 12 yards and drew two false-start penalties. Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., entering his 16th NFL season, returns to his hometown of Minneapolis for what could be the last time as a player.

ANDREW KRAMMER