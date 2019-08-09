7 p.m. vs. Connecticut • Target Center • no TV, 106.1-FM

Squaring up against the best

Preview: The Lynx, with the help of Seimone Augustus’ return, ended a four-game losing streak in Atlanta on Tuesday, finishing on a 42-15 run to win 85-69. Now they will try to break a three-game home losing streak, their second of the season. There was much to like in Tuesday’s victory. First, of course, was Augustus, who scored eight points with four assists and two steals in 21½ minutes. Then there was rookie Napheesa Collier, who registered her third double-double in six games (22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) and became the fourth player in franchise history to record a game with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Sun enter the game with the best record in the league (16-6) and has won seven in a row since losing to the Lynx 74-71 in Connecticut on July 6. The game will be streamed on Fox Sports Go.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims, playing more at point guard with Augustus starting instead of Danielle Robinson, got to the free throw line a season-high 13 times in Atlanta. She has 46 points in two games vs. Connecticut this season. F Collier has averaged 17 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in her past three games. Connecticut F/C Jonquel Jones is first in the league in rebounds (10.4) and blocks (2.2) and seventh in scoring (15.8). G Courtney Williams averages 12.0 points per game.

Numbers: Connecticut has won three consecutive games in Minnesota. The victory at Connecticut on July 6 broke a five-game Lynx losing streak to the Sun.

kent youngblood