When: Aug. 10-12 and 17-19
Where: Armstrong Ranch Kennels, Ramsey
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Admission: Adult $12 (discounts for children, seniors, veterans, active military)
Deal: Kids free on Fridays
Travis Mears: Daily at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Lee Westwood withdraws from PGA with injury
Lee Westwood of England has withdrawn from the PGA Championship next week with an injury, missing the major for only the second time since he first played it in 1997.
Twins
Twins owner Jim Pohlad on board with team's decisionmaking
Twins owner Jim Pohlad said that he is 100 percent behind Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, whom the team brought in to…
Golf
Thomas takes over at Firestone as Woods fades away
Justin Thomas pulled away from a crowd with five birdies in the middle of his round for a 3-under 67 and a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational as he goes after his third victory this season on the PGA Tour.
Twins
Red Sox beat Yankees in 3rd straight, 4-1; lead East by 8½
Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight dominant innings and closer Craig Kimbrel held on during a shaky ninth to help the Boston Red Sox beat the second-place Yankees for the third game in a row and expand their lead in the AL East to season-high 8½ games with a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
Vikings
Terrell Owens enjoys his personal induction far from Canton
Terrell Owens came in wearing a suit spotted with the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and swapped that out for the prized gold jacket.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.