J’Vonne Hadley had a monster game with 52 points to lead Mahtomedi to a 105-42 win over Hill-Murray in boys’ basketball on Friday night.

The junior’s point total sets a new school record. He could have scored more points, but he was pulled with 10 minutes remaining. With that performance, Hadley surpassed 1,000 career points. He had 34 points in the first half, outscoring the Pioneers by 13.

Zac Centers added 17 points for the Zephyrs (14-5), ranked No. 6 in Class 3A. Mitch Gutknecht led Hill-Murray with 12 points.

South St. Paul 70, Henry Sibley 69: Marcus Brown made the game-winning shot as time expired. He finished with 15 points. Marquise Gleb scored 25 points for the Packers as did Elijah Lone Tree for the Warriors.

Hopkins 78, Eden Prairie 71: Drake Dobbs scored a game-high 36 for the Eagles but it wasn’t enough to overcome the top-ranked team in Class 4A. Zeke Nnaji led the Royals with 26. Jalen Dearring added 16.

Delano 77, Orono 71: Derek Techam scored 43 points to lead the Tigers past the Spartans. Trey Longstreet contributed 14 points to the win. Blake O’Connor scored 19 for Orono.

Girls’ basketball

Tartan 68, Hastings 59: Kendra Ekereke and Aurora Roberts led the Titans with 24 and 19 points, respectively. Mallory Brake scored 33 for the Raiders.

Lakeville North 72, Eagan 52: Lauren Jensen led the Panthers with 29 points. Analiese Tschida added 21. Jocelyn Plonski scored 18 to lead the Wildcats.

Armstrong 87, Osseo 57: Carly Krsul and Masengo Mutanda led the Falcons with 24 points each. Jasmine Choi led the Orioles with 15.

Boys’ hockey

Champlin Park 4, Anoka 1: Rylen Anderson and Derek Roberts scored a pair of goals to lead the Rebels over the Tornadoes. Josh Mylrea scored on a power play for Anoka. Brennan Boynton made 22 saves to earn the win.

Breck 8, Minnehaha Academy 4: Beau Courneya led the Mustangs to victory with five goals and an assist. Clifford Akins, Michael Kenney and Chase Larson each added one goal. Connor Nelson led the Redhawks with two goals and an assist. Breck outshot Minnehaha Academy 50-16.

Girls’ hockey

Shakopee 3, Holy Family 2 (OT): Paige McNeil scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Alison Styba to continue the Sabers run in the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs. Olivia Grabianowski and Madeline Canny also scored for Shakopee. MacKenzie McMillan scored the Fire’s first goal. Maeve Kelly scored the equalizer with eight seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period. The Sabers look to continue their five-game winning streak with a matchup against No. 1-seeded Eden Prairie on Tuesday at Braemar Ice Arena.

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Duluth 2: Kelsey King led the Elks with a hat trick as they advanced to the second round of the Class 2A, Section 7 playoffs. Allison Fischer and Jenna Korinek also scored. Megan Jung made 23 saves.

Minnetonka 7, New Prague 2: Lacey Martin scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Skippers in the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs. This is the Boston College commit’s highest scoring output of the season. Kate Hoelscher, Kylie Melz and Olivia Meredith also scored for Minnetonka.

