Pierce Crawford's goal at 3 minutes, 59 seconds of the first overtime gave host Notre Dame, ranked No. 5, a 3-2 victory over No. 9 Ohio State in a Big Ten men's hockey game Friday.

Trevor Janicke's goal with 1:57 left in the third period for Notre Dame tied the score. It was his fourth game in a row with a goal. Solag Bakish also had a goal for Notre Dame.

Michigan State 2, No. 6 Penn State 0: John Lethemon made 48 saves and the visiting Spartans upset the Nittany Lions. Patrick Khodorenko scored in the second period and Logan Lambdin with just over two minutes left in the third for Michigan State.

NCHC

No. 1 Denver 3, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3 (SO): Brett Shapley's goal gave the visiting Pioneers a shootout win and an extra point in the conference standings. Officially, though, the game was a tie.

Down 3-1 after two periods, the Bulldogs tied the score on goals by Kobe Roth on a power play at 11:35 of the third and by Noah Cates with an extra attacker on the ice and only 31 seconds left.

No. 10 North Dakota 7, Miami (Ohio) 1: Jonny Tychonick had two goals and an assist for the host Fighting Hawks.

WCHA

No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato 3, Michigan Tech 0: Reggie Lutz, Julian Napravnik and Jared Spooner scored goals and Dryden McKay stopped 31 shots to lead the visiting Mavericks.

Bemidji State 7, Lake Superior State 1: Charlie Combs and Adam Brady each scored twice for the host Beavers.

Nonconference

St. Cloud State 3, No. 16 Northern Michigan 3 (OT): Brothers Nick and Jack Poehling each had a goal and teammate Will Hammer also scored as the Huskies took a 3-0 lead late in the second period. But the Wildcats tied it on three power-play goals in the third.

No. 12 Wisconsin 5, No. 20 Omaha 2: Roman Ahcan scored twice — his goal at 17:07 proved to be the game-winner — for the visiting Badgers.